CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $382.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

