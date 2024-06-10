Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.90 Million Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,793 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $104.13 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.