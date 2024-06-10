Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 133.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Insulet by 227.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 689.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $191.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.44. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $298.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

