Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.22 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,399 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $358,183,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $157,305,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $133,908,000 after acquiring an additional 248,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $70,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,556,000 after purchasing an additional 131,937 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $93.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

