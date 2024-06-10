Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 130.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $226.15 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.89.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

