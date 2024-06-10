Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after acquiring an additional 321,243 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $302,309,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,165,000 after acquiring an additional 160,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $90.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

