Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $54,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $773,950. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.80. The company had a trading volume of 47,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,363. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $120.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.79.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

