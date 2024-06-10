Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.