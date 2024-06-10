Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) & ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clearwater Analytics and ON24, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 1 3 6 0 2.50 ON24 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus price target of $21.70, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. ON24 has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.60%. Given ON24’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Clearwater Analytics.

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and ON24’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $386.28 million 12.79 -$21.63 million ($0.08) -251.38 ON24 $158.37 million 1.50 -$51.79 million ($1.04) -5.47

Clearwater Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than ON24. Clearwater Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON24, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics -3.90% 1.25% 0.92% ON24 -28.35% -19.97% -13.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of ON24 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats ON24 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company's Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides Clearwater JUMP that provides a modular front, middle and back office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurer, as well as portfolio management and order management, unit-linked funds, tri-partite templates, and full trade life cycle solutions. In addition, the company offers Clearwater LPx, a full-service solution for private funds that delivers complete, timely, accurate, and consumable data for limited partnerships; and Clearwater MLx, a comprehensive mortgage loan investment solution that provides investors to drive growth and make informed decisions, oversight, and reporting capabilities for mortgage loan investments, and enhances risk reporting, servicer tracking, oversight, and accounting capabilities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.