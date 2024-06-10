Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 619,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,848. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

