Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

