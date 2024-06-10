Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) & First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Financial Contrast

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get First Solar alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Complete Solaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 28.75% 16.24% 10.61% Complete Solaria N/A -1,171.67% -72.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.5% of Complete Solaria shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

First Solar has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Solar and Complete Solaria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 0 3 21 0 2.88 Complete Solaria 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Solar currently has a consensus price target of $255.84, suggesting a potential downside of 4.30%. Complete Solaria has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. Given Complete Solaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than First Solar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Complete Solaria’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $3.32 billion 8.62 $830.78 million $9.54 28.02 Complete Solaria $87.62 million 0.82 -$269.55 million N/A N/A

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Summary

First Solar beats Complete Solaria on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. It designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. The company's residual business operations include project development activities, operations and maintenance services, and the sale of PV solar power systems to third-party customers. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Complete Solaria

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.