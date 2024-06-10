Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.04.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,907 shares of company stock worth $16,518,775. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $25.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

