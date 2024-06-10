Conflux (CFX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $780.83 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $780.83 million and $19.86 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Conflux alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,359.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.04 or 0.00671897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00114194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00255197 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00054164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00080130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,009,113,223 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,641,834 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,009,029,287.11 with 4,046,529,273.84 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19375689 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $16,569,048.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.