Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

