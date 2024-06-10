Connectus Wealth LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,643 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $85.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $85.63.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

