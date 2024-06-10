Connectus Wealth LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CME Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $199.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.63. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.04 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,290 shares of company stock worth $10,807,380. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

