Connectus Wealth LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CF Industries by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CF opened at $77.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on CF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

