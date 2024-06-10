Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $2.41 Million in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,952,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 235,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $153,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,224,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,214,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,650. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE JOE opened at $54.99 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.28.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

