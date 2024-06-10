Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after acquiring an additional 445,155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 140,034 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Dalal Street LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,301.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 112,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CEIX opened at $98.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.73. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.