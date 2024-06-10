Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

