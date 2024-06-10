Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 186 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $426.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $442.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.70.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

