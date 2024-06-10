Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

