Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 442 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $188,775.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,154.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,065 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Atkore Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $141.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.12. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

