Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 44,597 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,597 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vistra by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

