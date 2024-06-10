Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 85,487 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,487 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.58 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

