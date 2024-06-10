Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,858,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,068,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,804,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $120.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

