Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

IBM opened at $170.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

