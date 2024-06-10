Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $250,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 366,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,401,000 after buying an additional 341,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $166.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $393.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

