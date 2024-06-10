Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $55,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $52.19. 991,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,606. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

