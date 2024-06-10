Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

CVO stock opened at C$7.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$6.66 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.53.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

