CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CRH by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRH by 108.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. CRH plc has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

