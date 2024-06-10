Critical Contrast: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) & Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NXP Semiconductors and Nano Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 6 14 0 2.62 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus price target of $267.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $13.28 billion 5.24 $2.80 billion $10.83 25.11 Nano Labs $11.06 million 1.18 -$35.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Nano Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

Volatility & Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 21.24% 37.65% 13.71% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Nano Labs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors



NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Nano Labs



Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

