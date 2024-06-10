Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Crocs by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Crocs by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Crocs by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,979 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 248,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROX opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.37.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

