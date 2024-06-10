Cronos Market Capitalization Tops $2.89 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $8.66 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00046830 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00015564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

