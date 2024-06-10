Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $16,338,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $183.58 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $127.69 and a 1-year high of $191.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

