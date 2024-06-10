Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Graco by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Graco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 822,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,000. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,276,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Graco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $78.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22.

Insider Activity

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

