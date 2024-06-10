Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 24,596 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,596 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PVH by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PVH by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $119.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.25.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

