CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.72

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 9154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in CSG Systems International by 28.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

