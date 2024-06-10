Currency Exchange International (CXI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.35 million during the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Currency Exchange International Price Performance

Shares of CXI stock opened at C$26.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Currency Exchange International has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$27.07.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

