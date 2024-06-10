D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $140.22 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

