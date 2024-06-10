Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

