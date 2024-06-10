Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after buying an additional 21,080,301 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 200,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $2,316,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

