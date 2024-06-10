Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
