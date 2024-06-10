dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.39 million and $2,419.80 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001429 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00114194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008376 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,523,846 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9818558 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $193.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

