Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 0.3 %

DSX opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

