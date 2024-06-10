Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of DNTH opened at $20.13 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $590.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
