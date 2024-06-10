Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNTH opened at $20.13 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $590.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Stories

