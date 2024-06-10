Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,676 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $58,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,580,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,975,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,285,000 after acquiring an additional 47,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,635,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.40. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

