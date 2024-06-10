Dogelon Mars (ELON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.48 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $106.79 million and $2.48 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

