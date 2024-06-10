Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after buying an additional 199,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 505.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 171,422 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.43.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $513.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $294.65 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.