Dorsal Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Dorsal Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises about 2.5% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of EPAM Systems worth $81,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.65.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $176.98 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.95 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.42.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

